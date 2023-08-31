Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced the launch of his podcast service on a day he will travel to attend the third meeting of the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc, on Thursday.

Stalin said he will release an audio series on the "breakdown of the country" under the BJP regime and posted a preview from all his social media handles. A statement from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said the CM will speak to "save India and expose the Bharatiya Janata Party disorder" on his podcast.

The DMK said the CM would speak in English and other regional languages in a bid to reach out to a wider audience.

Also read- It's false propaganda: After Omar Abdullah, Udhayanidhi Stalin reacts on National Award for The Kashmir Files

Stalin has rallying against the Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre on attempts to impose Hindi in southern states. "Awakening India's Tomorrow, A Southern Voice Speaks for #INDIA!," CM Stalin posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing his podcast.

Stalin, in the video, said he be will speaking on the "breakdown of the country by the BJP government". It would be dislodged from power in next year's Lok Sabha elections, he added.

"We are in a situation to speak for India. I am to speak about the breakdown of the county by the BJP government which is about to end in the 2024 elections. I am to speak in an audio series named 'Speaking for India' about future India," Stalin said in the one-minute preview video clip that he shared on X ahead of his podcast launch.

Later in the day, he left for Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc meeting. The Dravidian party leader has earlier attended both the meetings of the Opposition alliance in Patna and as well as in Bengaluru.

Also read- DMK won't stop until NEET exemption is secured, says Stalin; party stages hunger strike seeking abolition of test