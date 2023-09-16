TAMIL NADU CHIEF MINISTER MK STALIN TO LAUNCH MAKKALUDAN STALIN APP AT VELLORE

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to unveil a new mobile application named 'Makkaludan Stalin ( (Stalin with the People) during a ceremony in Pallikonda, Vellore district on Sunday.

The app is designed in line with the Dravidian philosophy and legacy of CM MK Stalin, who draws inspiration from three influential Dravidian leaders: Periyar, former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers C N Annadurai, and M Karunanidhi. The launch event is part of a three-day festival near Kadaneri Bypass Road in the Anaikattu Assembly constituency, slated for September 17.

The "Stalin with the People" app aligns with CN Annadurai's vision of making government programs easily accessible to the public, allowing users to access information about various government schemes and DMK's grassroots activities with a single click, officials said. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and public engagement by providing a convenient platform for citizens to stay informed about the government's efforts and initiatives, they added.

What are the specifications of 'Makkaludan Stalin' app'? This app aims to facilitate easy access to government-related information and services in Tamil Nadu. Users can find program-specific details, government schemes, and constituency-specific information, helping them identify relevant programs for different demographics, such as children, seniors, women, graduates, and youth.

The app encourages public engagement by allowing users to ask questions to the Chief Minister, MLAs, and DMK members. It also provides a direct communication channel for users to call and interact with officials. The app aligns with the government's duty to make schemes accessible to all, emphasizing transparency and ease of use to foster a prosperous Tamil Nadu.

