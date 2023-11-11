Chennai: In a significant wildlife exchange, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), also known as the Vandalur Zoo, received a pair of Himalayan black bears from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, official sources said. As part of the exchange, India's largest and oldest zoo, the Vandalur Zoo, is set to gift a pair of Royal Bengal Tigers to Jambu Zoo in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that the bears from Jammu and Kashmir arrived via a special coach attached to the Andaman Express between Jammu Tawi and MGR Chennai Central. The tigers are scheduled to be transported on November 15 as per sources. Remarkably, the wildlife exchange marks the first time that Jambu Zoo will house tigers, and the zookeepers will undergo a week-long hands-on training program on the maintenance and care of these majestic animals, conducted by the Vandalur Zoo staff.

Zoo Director Srinivas R Reddy highlighted the success of the Vandalur Zoo captive breeding program, particularly for tigers. He said that tigers are often exchanged with other Indian zoos to support the broader animal exchange program aimed at maintaining genetic diversity. In accordance with the regulations of the Central Zoo Authority of India, a pair of Himalayan black bears (Selenarctos thibetanus) was brought from Jambu Zoo to AAZP.