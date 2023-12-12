Trichy: The Srirangam Ranganathar temple in Tamil Nadu's Trichy on Tuesday witnessed a tumultuous start to the Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival as devotees from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh engage in a heated altercation, sources said. On the inaugural day of the festival, an unfortunate clash unfolded between Ayyappa devotees hailing from Andhra Pradesh and temple-appointed temporary staff, they added.

It is learnt that the dispute escalated into a stampede, leaving Andhra devotee Chenna Rao and others assaulted. Following the incident, Chenna Rao filed a police complaint against three individuals—Selvam, Vignesh, and Bharat—who are accused of the assault. The injured Ayyappa devotees are currently undergoing treatment at Srirangam Government Hospital.

The temple administration has offered an explanation into the ugly incident. According to the temple administration, the clash originated when 34 Andhra devotees disrupted the peace in the Srirangam Gayatri Mandapam, creating noise and grabbing the temple bell. In response, a temple worker allegedly resorted to physical measures, leading to a chaotic situation, added the temple administration.

The incident took a political turn when the constable who intervened faced slogans of "Police Down Down," and other devotees were reportedly barred from having darshan. As investigations unfold, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for maintaining order and peaceful coexistence during religious festivals, fostering an environment where devotees can worship without fear or disturbance.

It is learnt that the chaos was triggered after the devotees near the sanctum sanctorum of the Srirangam Ranganathar temple started chanted 'Govinda,' a chant associated with Venkateshwara Swamy which infuriated the guards in the area. Reports said that the security guards near the sanctum sanctorum asked the devotees to stop the chants which led to the confrontation.