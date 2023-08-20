Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Security officials at the Chennai International Airport made a startling discovery when they found a live bullet in the suitcase of a US college student, traveling with his family from Chennai to Singapore. The incident led to a series of investigations, ultimately resulting in the cancellation of the family's trip.

The student, identified as 20-year-old Gauri, hails from the United States and is pursuing engineering studies there. He had returned to Chennai along with his family, including his father Kishore, mother, and grandmother, to visit their relatives. The family was set to embark on a journey to Singapore via a Singapore Airlines flight scheduled for August 19 at 11:30 pm, officials said.

During security checks at the airport, Gauri's suitcase triggered a detection alarm, raising concerns among the officials. Swift action followed as security personnel separated the suitcase for closer inspection. To their surprise, a live bullet was discovered within the luggage, leading to heightened security protocols.

Upon being questioned, Gauri explained that he had received firearms training in the United States and possessed a valid gun license there. He clarified that the bullet had been inadvertently placed in his suitcase, meant to be part of his shooting training equipment. Gauri added that he had previously traveled from the United States to Chennai with the same suitcase, without encountering any issues.

However, the security officials remained unconvinced by Gauri's explanation, prompting them to cancel his family's trip to Singapore. In light of the incident, the authorities handed over Gauri along with the seized bullet to the Chennai Airport Police Station for further investigation.

The officials of the Chennai Airport Police Station registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a thorough inquiry into the matter.

