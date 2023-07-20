TAMIL NADU BJP LEADER NAINAR BALAJI ACCUSED OF GRABBING TEMPLE LAND WORTH RS 100 CRORE PROBE ORDERED

Chennai: In a major setback to the Tamil Nadu BJP, the DMK government has ordered an inquiry against BJP leader Nainar Balaji, son of BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, over allegations of grabbing temple land worth Rs 100 crore, sources said. It is learnt that the Arapor Movement, the NGO spearheading the fight against corruption in the southern state, had lodged a formal complaint against Nainar Balaji.

The anti-graft movement had alleged collusion between the land mafia, Nainar Balaji, and officers from the Deeds and Revenue Department in facilitating the fraudulent mutation of the land belonging to the Vadapalani temple at Virugambakkam area of Chennai. Subsequently, on April 12, 2023, a complaint was sent to the Chief Secretary, Chennai Police, Minister of Deeds, and Revenue Secretary, sources said.

Following the complaint, an inquiry was conducted by the Tirunelveli Deputy Registrar, who confirmed the authenticity of the claims, said the sources. It is learnt that the land deed under question, registered as Radhapuram Register 4278/2022 was decreed for cancellation through order No 725/U/2023, dated May 25, 2023, and has been made public through a certificate.

In light of the evidence presented, the deed registration department has ruled the document as fraudulent leading to its immediate cancellation. Sources said that the Tamil Nadu Home Department has also taken cognizance of the matter, instructing the Commissioner of Police, Chennai to initiate appropriate action into the case.

he complaint filed by the Arappor Iyakkam accompanied by substantial evidence was filed in April 2023, highlighting a fraudulent deed registration that occurred in July 2022. The Arappor Movement is now urging the Tamil Nadu government to register a First Information Report (FIR) and take stringent criminal action against all parties involved in the registration of these deceitful documents.

This is not the first instance of fraudulent deed registration unearthed by the Arappor Movement. The Pallikarani Swamp Scam, Paranthur Land Scam, PACL Land Fraud Scam, Trichy JJ College Land Scam in Kancheepuram, and JJ College Water Body Registration Fraud are among other cases that have been reported by the anti-graft body.