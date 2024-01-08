Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Investments of over Rs 6 lakh crore in Tamil Nadu have been promised by various companies during the Global Investors Meet 2024 organised by the DMK government in the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

Participating in the valedictory session of GIM 2024, the chief minister said companies have committed to investing a total of Rs 6,64,180 crore in Tamil Nadu and added that it would create as many as 26,90,657 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the state.