TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY RE ADOPTS BILLS RETURNED BY GUV RAVI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Amid the war of words between the Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and chief minister MK Stalin, the Tamil Nadu assembly on Saturday re-adopted the bills returned by the governor days after the Supreme Court rapped Ravi over the inordinate delay in the assent to the bills. The bills, covering different departments including Law, Agriculture and Higher Education, were passed by the House during a special sitting after Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution to take up for reconsideration the 10 bills.

The reconsideration of the bills comes in the backdrop of Governor Ravi returned them on November 13 after the assembly passed them. Amid the Tamil Nadu assembly re-adopting the bills, the main opposition AIADMK and the BJP separately walked out. Speaking in the assembly during the special session, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Governor, RN Ravi, was “playing a drama by giving permission to some files after the Supreme Court hit him in the head”.

Governor Ravi, while returning the bills had, without giving any reasons, mentioned "I withhold Assent". While 2 bills each were adopted by the House in 2020 and 2023, six others were passed last year. Stalin said the House takes note that under the proviso to Article 200 of the Constitution of India, if the above said Bills are passed again and presented to the Governor for assent, he "shall not withhold assent therefrom."