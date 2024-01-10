TAMIL NADU ADVOCATE GENERAL SHANMUGASUNDARAM RESIGNS

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Advocate General Shanmugasundaram on Wednesday, took all by surprise by putting in his papers.

He has sent his resignation letter to CM M.K.Stalin. In the letter he cited personal reasons for his sudden decision. However, he added that he would continue to discharge his duties as an advocate in the Madras High Court. A new Advocate General will be named in a few days.

After the DMK stormed to power in 2021, Vijay Narayan who was chosen in the post by the previous AIADMK dispensation resigned. Following his resignation, the DMK government recommended to the Governor to appoint senior advocate Shanmugasundaram as the advocate general when the new government took office.

The then Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepted the recommendation of the government and approved the appointment of Shanmugasundaram as the new advocate general of the Tamil Nadu Government in May 2021.

Subsequently, he was the legal advisor of the government for the last two years and handled cases on behalf of the government in the court.