Chennai (TN): Actor Vijay convened a meeting with the district heads of his 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' fans association on Tuesday (July 11). The fan association heads drawn from 234 districts in Tamil Nadu were reportedly present at the meeting held at his farmhouse in Panaiayur. The agenda of the meeting was to decide on future plans as well as preparation for the state assembly elections in 2026.

Sources said that Vijay was planning to take a two-year break from films to focus on Tamil Nadu state politics and assembly election which is due in 2026. There were reports doing rounds that he was planning to discuss his next move. Vijay arrived at the venue at 2.45 pm and took photos with more than 300 executives. He left the venue at 4.50 pm. The arrangements for the event were made under the leadership of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam general secretary Bussy Anand.

Earlier, in a separate event, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam had felicitated the 10th and 12th toppers in Chennai. The event was held on June 17. The actor also gave away certificates and awards to the students hailing from 234 constituencies for their achievements. On the occasion, Vijay gave a touching speech on chasing his dreams, life's journey and the importance of education.

The executives of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam fans association who had successfully conducted the program had all praise for school students. The actor also had a meeting with district heads and block in-charges of 16 districts. He also had interactions with more than 10 union leaders, and city, area, zonal and district administrators including Salem, Krishnagiri, Hosur, Virudhunagar, Ariyalur, Trichy, Theni, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Tirupur, Sivagangai, Nagai, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai.

