TAMIL CHAIR TO BE ESTABLISHED IN UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON PM MODI

Washington DC (US): During his address to the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that a Tamil Studies Chair will be established here at the University of Houston. He said that this is the best time to invest as much as possible in India.

"This is the best time to invest as much as possible in India. The research centre of Google's AI in India will work on more than 100 languages. With the help of the Indian Government, a Tamil Studies Chair will be established here at the University of Houston," PM Modi said.

According to US-India joint statement, US President Joe Biden and PM Modi welcomed the establishment of the Tamil Studies Chair at the University of Houston and reinstating the Vivekananda Chair at the University of Chicago to further research and teaching of India's history and culture.

"Prime Minister and President Biden hailed the growing bilateral education partnership between the United States and India. Indian students are on pace to soon become the largest foreign student community in the United States, with an increase of nearly 20 per cent in Indian students studying in the United States last year alone," the joint statement read.

"The leaders welcomed the establishment of a new Joint Task Force of the Association of American Universities and leading Indian educational institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, and the nomination of councils on each side, and noted their interim recommendations for expanding research and university partnerships between the two countries," the statement added.

They also welcomed the formation of Indo-US Global Challenge Institutes to foster deeper research collaborations and people-to-people exchanges between a variety of institutions in the United States and India in semiconductors, sustainable agriculture, clean energy, health and pandemic preparedness, and emerging technologies. Prime Minister Modi, was on his first-ever state visit to the United States from June 20-25.

His first visit to the US took place in 2014, during which he had a working visit and delivered his inaugural speech at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly. During his current State visit, PM Modi addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22, saying "The US is the oldest and India the largest democracy," adding, "Our partnership augurs well for the future of democracy."