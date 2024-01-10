Chennai: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi has opened a can of worms. Peeved, the Congress party's disciplinary committee in Tamil Nadu has reportedly sent a notice to Karti over his disparaging comments against the Wayanad MP.

Tamil Nadu Congress Party Disciplinary Action Committee Chairman KR Ramasamy issued the notice to the Sivaganga MP for his comment that "Rahul Gandhi is not an equal leader compared to Modi".

However, when ETV Bharat Tamil contacted, the son of Congress veteran P Chidambaram, he said, "I have not not received any notice from the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Tamil Nadu Congress Party."

Earlier, political sources said that Rahul himself was perturbed with Karti who in a recent interview had 'demeaned' Rahul before the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Quite expectedly, the 'unwarranted' observation didn't strike the right chord with Congress and Gandhi loyalists

At a time, when Gandhi is trying to up the ante to take on the Modi dispensation, Karti's views could give the BJP a shot in the arm.

His comment in favour of the credibility of electronic voting machines in the wake of his party being vehemently opposed to them, has also cut him a sorry figure within the party.

With Tamil Nadu Congress already afflicted with internecine squabble, Karti's latest 'diatribe' could exacerbate the turmoil. In his previous visit to Chennai, to attend the Women's Rights Conference, Karthik spoke underlined the exigency of having a new state Congress chief.