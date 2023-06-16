SUSPENDED SPECIAL DGP RAJESH DAS CONVICTED FOR HARASSING WOMAN IPS OFFICER

Chennai: A suspended Special DGP, Rajesh Das, who is charged with sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer, was convicted for a three year term in prison by a trial court in Villupuram on Friday. The sexual harassment of a young woman IPS official, serving as the Superintendent of Police, was reported in February, 2021.

In addition, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Villupuram has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,500. The Madras High Court had taken suo motu cognizance to ensure a fair probe. The court also monitored the progress of the investigations and the trial. Rajesh Das, the suspended DGP rank official, was accused of harassing the woman officer when both were on the security duty of the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during the election campaign.

Das was also further charged with attempting to prevent her from proceeding to Chennai to lodge a complaint with the DGP and the Home Secretary. A Superintendent Rank official who was in charge of Villupuram district was handed out a fine Rs 500. The Official stopped the woman IPS officer from entering Chennai when she came to meet DGP with her grievance.

The SP who stopped the woman IPS officer's car at a toll plaza and tried to prevent her from proceeding to Chennai, was also suspended. The investigation was took over by the CB-CID, which late filed a 400-page charge sheet against the accused. The charge sheet was filed before the trial court in Villupuram on July 29, 2021.

Earlier in 2021, the Tamil Nadu Home Department under the AIADMK government had suspended Das and constituted a six-member inquiry committee after the woman IPS officer alleged sexual harassment by Das who was the Special Director-General of Police (DGP) of Law and Order then. The woman officer had filed a complaint against the senior officer in February 2021.

Several politicians in Tamil Nadu had criticised the then AIADMK-led State government. Chief Minister Stalin who was then in the opposition had warned that the DMK will launch a massive protest if the State government did not take action against Das.

Stalin had also pointed out how the Tamil Nadu government covered up a previous complaint against vigilance Director Murugan, who faced similar charges. He also added that then chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should hang his head in shame as a women police officer who was deployed on security duty was subjected to such kind of harassment.

"The protector also needs protection during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rule. When a woman IPS officer is sexually harassed by a high-ranked officer and the Chief Minister takes no notice of it, what hope do women in the state have in this regime?" DMK MP Kanimozhi had tweeted back then.

President of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, Kamal Hassan had said that he was shocked to know that a woman IPS officer was sexually harassed by a top police officer. Kamal Hassan demanded the Chief Minister to prepare a document to get justice for the victim.