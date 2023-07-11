Vellore(Tamil Nadu): In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly attacked his 26-day-old child with a sharp object leaving the infant critically wounded after he suspected his wife of adultery in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Sunday though details about the case have come to the fore only by Tuesday. The accused who works in the Indian Navy at the Tambaram section of Chennai is still on the run.

According to sources, the accused from Devichettikuppam village in Anaikattu taluk of Vellore district married in September 2022. While he left for work in Chennai, his 21-year-old wife started living with her mother at Rettiyur village in the same district. The wife gave birth to the baby a few days ago.

Also read: Hyderabad: Doctor booked after infant suffers nose necrosis; parents allege medical negligence

According to official sources, the accused father returned to his mother-in-law's house at Rettiyur on Sunday. When he saw his wife and the child, he accused his wife of adultery and said "the baby does not look like me". The accused then asked his wife about the child's biological father. The couple then got into an argument. Enraged, the accused slashed the infant's neck and right hand with a blade and fled from the spot, sources said.

The mother of the child and her family members rushed the infant to the Anaikattu government hospital from where he was later referred to the Adukkamparai Government Hospital. Currently, the child is under treatment in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the hospital. The doctors are continuously monitoring the baby's health.

Anaikattu police have filed a case and started an investigation into the matter to nab the absconding accused, sources added.