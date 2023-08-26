Byte of a survivor in the Madurai train fire

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Shiv Pratap Singh Chauhan – a passenger on board the blazing compartment in Madurai, despite losing his wife and his brother-in-law, displayed exceptional courage and rescued five passengers from the engulfing fire. The incident occurred on Saturday within the confines of Madurai Railway Junction, where a raging fire engulfed a tourist train carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the loss of nine lives.

Recounting the horror, Singh said, "Upon the explosion of the illicit LPG cylinder, an intense blaze erupted within the confines of the private coach. In my desperate efforts, I managed to extricate four to five individuals from the jaws of the fire. However, as the acrid smoke thickened, I succumbed to unconsciousness, unable to rescue my wife and dear brother-in-law."

Shiv provided further insight into their voyage, revealing that their religious pilgrimage commenced on August 17th under the auspices of Bhasin Travels Sitapur, originating from Lucknow. Their journey led them through Bangalore to Yaswantpur and subsequently towards Madurai. Tragically, the catastrophic incident occurred just moments before their arrival in Madurai.

Amid the overwhelming sorrow and loss, Shiv Pratap Singh Chauhan voiced a poignant request on behalf of the bereaved families, "We do not seek financial aid from the government. Our fervent desire is to lay eyes upon the remains of our loved ones, allowing us to provide them with a proper farewell."

Preliminary investigations into the incident have unveiled a disturbing truth – an illicit LPG cylinder on board the private coach was the catalyst for the inferno. Concerns are mounting over the potential rise in the death toll, given that around twelve more victims sustained critical burns in the disaster.

Senior officials from the Madurai Division of the Railway and the District Administration promptly responded to the scene of the calamity, offering solace and support to the injured victims. The Railways authorities have pledged unwavering assistance to those affected by this heartrending accident.

A concise statement from the Railways conveyed essential information regarding the incident, including two helpline numbers established to facilitate communication and disseminate information related to the fire and casualties. Interested individuals can reach out to the authorities through the helpline numbers 9360552608 and 8015681915.

