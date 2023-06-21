CHENNAI : TN Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), underwent bypass surgery at Kauveri Hospital today. The Minister 'is hemodynamically stable' and is being monitored in the postoperative intensive care unit, a hospital statement said. It was after the ED raided Minister Senthil's house in the cash-for-jobs scam, he complained of chest pain.

Beating Heart Coronary Artery Bypass surgery was conducted on Minister Senthil Balaji this morning and four bypass grafts were placed and coronary revascularization was established," the hospital bulletin said.

When the minister first complained of chest pain, the ED initially admitted him to Chennai Omandurar Government Hospital. Following this, he underwent angio treatment. According to the hospital, it was found that there were blockages in three places in his blood cells. Meanwhile, Senthil Balaji's wife Megala filed a writ petition in the Chennai Principal Sessions Court. In the judgment given by the court on the petition, Senthil Balaji was allowed and ordered to be treated at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

After this, Senthil Balaji was admitted to Kauveri Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai. Senthil Balaji was given a room on the 7th floor there and was initially given security by the prisons department, but after accepting the request of the ED, the court ordered to keep Senthil Balaji in police custody for 8 days.

Also Read : Midnight drama in TN: Minister Senthil Balaji hospitalised after ED arrest; DMK extends solidarity

Hence, the place where Senthil Balaji was admitted was brought under the control of the ED. He also signed the police custody file. Meanwhile, Senthil Balaji was recommended to undergo bypass surgery by Kaveri Hospital. Following this, the Minister was shifted to the Intensive Coronary Care Unit today at 6 am. Later, a medical team led by cardiologist Raghuram performed an operation on Senthil Balaji to remove three layers from the heart vessels.

The surgery ended this morning. Senthil Balaji will be under continuous observation by doctors for 3 days, according to hospital sources.