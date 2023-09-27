New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the criminal defamation proceedings initiated against Union minister of state (MoS) L Murugan at the instance of a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-affiliated trust on his remarks made on the land under trust’s possession in Chennai.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Murugan, contended before a bench comprising justices B. R. Gavai and PK Mishra that the complaint was filed with political motives and the initiation of the defamation proceedings was illegal.

Dave questioned how can a defamation case be filed against his client for a statement made with respect to the title of the land on which the office of the trust was situated? Dave stressed that his client has the right under Article 19 (free speech) to express his opinion on an issue.

After hearing submissions, the top court stayed the criminal defamation proceedings and also issued the notice to the Murasoli Trust. The top court has fixed the matter for further hearing after six weeks. Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin has been the managing trustee of Murasoli Trust.

Earlier this month, the Madras High Court refused to quash the defamation case filed by Murasoli Trust against BJP leader and Union Minister of State L Murugan over his remarks made on the land under the possession of the trust in Chennai.

The high court declined to entertain a petition filed by Murugan seeking quashing of the case, pending before an additional special court for MP/MLAs cases. The high court had directed the additional special court to dispose of the case within a period of three months and asked the minister to raise all the grounds before the trial court and they will be considered on their own merits and in accordance with the law.

Murugan, while heading the state unit of BJP, made the remarks against the trust’s land at a press conference in 2020.