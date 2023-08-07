New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday junked a plea seeking investigation into the alleged audio clip of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, where he allegedly made remarks about the amassing of wealth by the family of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told the petitioner that this is a bogus petition and the court is not a political platform.

The Chief Justice said “you say that if it wasn't the finance minister, why was he transferred? Who are you?” The petitioner contended that after the finance minister’s audio clip surfaced, he was transferred.

Declining to entertain the petition, the Chief Justice said an Article 32 petition has been filed for investigating an audio clip? The bench said it will dismiss the petition. The petitioner Pranesh Rajamanickam, appearing-in-person, insisted that the court should entertain the petition, while stressing that the finance minister portfolio was changed due to the audio clips.

The top court said it cannot examine political decisions relating to changing portfolios of ministers. The Chief Justice said, “it is an absolutely bogus petition... this is hearsay... you are saying why was the finance minister made an information minister at all if there was no truth...”.

The petitioner pointed at the allegation of Rs 30,000 crore. The Chief Justice asked, "What is the actionable material in possession of the petitioner" and further questioned, “on the basis of some audio clip you want us to have a commission of inquiry?” The petitioner submitted that he is a voter in Tamil Nadu and entitled to know the reasons behind the decision. After hearing submissions, the top court dismissed the petition.