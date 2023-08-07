New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea filed by Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji challenging the Madras High Court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case and also affirmed the legality of the arrest of the DMK leader. Balaji will be sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till August 12.

A bench comprising justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh dismissed the plea filed by Balaji and his wife Megala challenging the Madras High Court's judgment allowing ED custody of Balaji. The Enforcement Directorate had contended that it has the requisite power to arrest and interrogate the accused minister in its custody in order to collect evidence and ensure corroboration.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the minister, had argued that ED has no vested right to interrogate an accused in custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Megala’s plea challenged the validity of the Madras High Court's orders of July 14 and July 4, dismissing her habeas corpus petition as not maintainable. A single judge bench on July 14 concurred with a view of one of the judges on the division bench allowing the ED to take him into custody.

The plea said: “not being a ‘police officer’, there is no law that confers powers on the ED to seek police custody of the accused. There is no provision in the PMLA that confers powers to the ED to seek an order of remand to its own custody in the same manner as ‘an officer in charge of a police station’ or ‘a police officer making the investigation’ exercises on production before a Magistrate under section 167 CrPC post arrest”.

The plea, filed through advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, argued that the high court erred to hold that ED has the right to investigate further after making arrest under Section 19 of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) and then seeking custody for further investigation is permissible.