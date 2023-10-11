New Delhi: Taking strong note of the suicide of a medical student at Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Science in Tamil Nadu, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday directed the college authorities to submit a detailed report on the incident by Thursday and expedite the investigation into the alleged harassment of the victim.

The NMC has also put on hold all matters of the medical college under consideration in NMC, pending the inquiry of the incident by the anti-ragging committee of NMC. Following the suicide of the 27-year-old female doctor, the NMC convened an emergency anti-ragging meeting in New Delhi and reiterated its commitment to a comprehensive investigation and ensuring justice for the victim.

The victim, a 2nd-year post-graduate medical student at the Insititute, was found dead in her hostel room on October 7 with a suicide note blaming three senior doctors of the department of anesthesiology.

“The NMC is steadfast in its commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging and sexual harassment. By streamlining the decision-making process and involving external agencies, we aim to create an environment where students can focus on their education without fear or intimidation,” said Dr Yogender Malik, member of the ethics and medical registration board and head media division at NMC.

The meeting has also decided to send a formal letter to the State Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) for an independent inquiry. The DMER is required to complete and submit its report within 15 days, ensuring a swift and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to medical student's tragic demise.

The NMC also urged all medical institutions to foster a safe and supportive environment for students and pledges to take stringent actions against any form of harassment within the medical community. The victim had alleged sexual harassment, physical and mental abuse and toxicity by her professor and seniors in the anaesthesia department.

Following the suicide, the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) has demanded a fair and transparent probe to ensure women doctors are protected against workplace sexual harassment.