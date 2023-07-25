STALIN TAKES A CUE FROM BJP HOLDS TRAINING FOR BOOTH LEVEL DMK FUNCTIONARIES

Chennai: Known for its formidable and well-oiled election machinery, the DMK has embarked on a series of training programmes for its booth-level functionaries to prepare itself for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This is for the first time that the Dravidian major is holding such a structured outreach to the grassroots on the lines of the BJP.

Having pocketed 38 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Puducherry in the last parliamentary elections in 2019, the DMK is making an all-out effort to repeat the same performance this time. As such, this training programme for the sentinels of the polling booths is an important part of its strategy. As a driving force behind the opposition alliance, INDIA, Chief Minister and DMK president Stalin cannot leave anything to chance. He is addressing the first of the five series at Trichy on July 26.

Apart from Trichy, the training programmes will be held at four other places for the functionaries from a cluster of districts in those regions. In Trichy, it is for the booth-level functionaries from the districts of Trichy, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. A total of 12,645 party workers entrusted with polling booths are participating in the event and elaborate arrangements, including food, have been prepared for that at a sprawling 20-acre site. On the importance of Trichy in the history of the DMK, Stalin said in a letter to the party cadre, “It was in Trichy that the 1956 party conference decided to take part in elections.”

Earlier, Stalin had addressed the party cadre through video conference during the Covid pandemic in October 2020 ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections. Now, he has decided to connect with them in person. “The responsibility of booth in-charges does not end with their work of ensuring the casting of ballots on polling day. They are the bridge between the government, the party, and the masses. Checking the voter lists and removing discrepancies are entrusted with them besides ensuring that the deceased do not come alive for voting. During the last decade when the AIADMK was in power, fake entries have been made and a substantial number of DMK voters have been removed,” he said in the letter, urging the functionaries not to be complacent thinking that LS polls are months away.

With the BJP taking the lead in holding constituency and region-wise conferences of booth-level functionaries, the DMK is now following suit. The saffron party has turned into poll mode much earlier than the DMK. In the recent past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed such meetings through video conference. This year, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have addressed similar programmes in Chennai, Vellore and Krishnagiri.

“This is for the first time that the DMK is holding such a training programme for booth-level functionaries,” DMK Organisation secretary RS Bharathi admitted, adding “When elections are on the horizon, political parties do adopt newer strategies. And, this was decided much earlier.” However, the DMK veteran denied that the Dravidian major is taking a cue from its rivals.