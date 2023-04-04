Chennai: With a declared pro-Congress stance, Stalin is on an ambitious mission to build a 'coalition of the willing' to oust the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. If his birthday rally early last month witnessed an array of opposition leaders, he continued his engagement with leaders and parties under the banner of social justice.

The online conclave of opposition leaders organized by the DMK and held on Tuesday is seen as an initiative to bring together parties ranged against the BJP. And it comes in the backdrop of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership following the verdict of a lower court in a defamation case, which has united the opposition in Parliament. Significantly, apart from the usual suspects, the event also saw the attendance of Trinamool Congress MP, Derek O'Brien and the AAP's Sanjay Singh, MP.

While the DMK is cagey about the political import of the social justice forum, TMC's Derek O'Brien was more forthcoming. Urging Naveen Patnaik and Jagan to join and the need to take on the BJP head-on, he said “It is not time to be grey. It is time to be black or white. I appeal to BJD to come together. Naveen Patnaik got to be here. Also, YSR Congress,” adding “We should not shy away from the fact that this is a political platform.”

Leaders who addressed the event included, among others, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chagan Bujbal of the NCP, D Raja of CPI and his CPI(M) counterpart Sitaram Yechury.

Admittedly, social justice is not a facade for the DMK as it is one of the party's cardinal principles and interwoven in the rise of the century-old Dravidian movement. Now, it has become a tool for the party to engage with parties across the country for a political action plan.

Stalin sees no contradiction in his pro-Congress stance and worked out an alliance to defeat the BJP. “Talks of a Third Front are pointless as it will not reach the shore. Talks about non-Congress alliances should be rejected. It will not work out. Post-poll alliance too is not practical. All parties opposed to the BJP should be mindful of this reality and stand united,” he had said at his birthday rally. “The 2024 election is to decide who should not rule rather than to decide who should rule,” he added.

There has been no change in the DMK's stance since then as Stalin is steadfast in his alliance with the Congress. According to analysts, this indicates that the DMK is not enamored of the Federal Front idea floated by K Chandrashekar Rao of the BRS. “The DMK has been part of coalition governments since the National Front days of VP Singh. Now, the party is not inclined to join the Federal Front and be the palanquin bearer of Mamta Banerjee or KCR. Unlike in the past, Congress is more than accommodating of the DMK. Further, this helps the DMK first family to contain the importance of Kanimozhi MP in the national capital. She was the face of the party when the DMK patriarch Karunanidhi was alive. Stalin himself stepping into the national scene obliterates her role and position.

With the DMK hoping to repeat its performance in 2019 when the DMK-led alliance won 38 of the 39 seats in the state, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, “Stalin will be in a position to select the next Prime Minister after the Lok Sabha elections. It has to be acknowledged that some parties do not accept national parties. It is their right. What we emphasize is that we all should have a strategy to defeat the bigger enemy.”