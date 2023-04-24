STALIN GOVT MAKES A CLIMBDOWN FLEXIBLE WORKING HOURS BILL KEPT IN ABEYANCE

Chennai Rattled at the growing opposition to the Bill extending the working hours to 12 hours a day Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made a climbdown announcing that it is being kept in abeyance This comes after a group of ministers held a discussion with representatives of various labour unions at the secretariat earlier in the evening and ahead of a meeting of leaders of alliance parties with the Chief Minister“Considering the views put forth by representatives of trade unions and political parties further action on the Factories Tamil Nadu Amendment Bill 2023 is being kept in abeyance the Chief Minister said in an official release As a face saver the government has sent this and 16 other Bills passed by the Assembly on Friday the last day of the budget session to the Law Department Barring the DMK all political parties have criticised the move and demanded its withdrawal“DMK Governments have all along been a friend and a servant of the working class being its protector like a fortress It will continue to remain so the Chief Minister reiterated listing the various prolabour measures initiated by successive DMK governments However he justified the amendment as intended to create employment opportunities for the youth especially those in southern and northern Tamil Nadu through securing bigticket investments Though the Bill had provisions to safeguard the workers he added that the trade union representatives at the consultative meeting with the group of ministers have expressed their apprehensions about the adverse impact on workersAlso read Governor s role in question Mamata calls up Stalin to formulate strategyAfter the Bill was passed Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu explained that many companies which have signed MoU to pump in investments desired flexible working hours to commence their operations But this invited criticism as to whether the Government is batting for MNCs by sacrificing hardearned labour rightsThe government s clarification that the legislation was necessary to attract foreign investments and will be implemented only in a few enterprises that too on the willingness of employees has failed to cut ice with even with LPF the ruling party s trade union The LPF joined the opposition chorus and demanded it be withdrawn leaving the government with little option but to put it under cold storage And this is the first major confrontation between the allies and the DMK With the LS poll next year the DMK can disregard them – Congress VCK CPIM CPI MDMK TVK and MMK – at its own peril“This government while firm in bringing a Bill has the same firmness in respecting contrarian views from the people to the legislative initiative and acting accordingly is Stalin s rationale for the climb down And the meeting of the allies with Stalin turned out to be one to thank him for shelving the BillIn a related development bowing to the outrage the state government has also issued a fresh Government Order replacing the earlier one which granted permission for serving liquor at festivals functions celebrations and feasts at places other than commercial establishments From rightwing cultural Puritans to the Left parties everyone was on board in opposing itHowever a temporary special license will be given for serving of liquor at national and international programmes including sports events at stadiums as it is prevalent in neighbouring Karnataka Maharashtra Punjab Himachal Pradesh and Delhi It was also seen as an attempt to give legal cover to illegal bars which have mushroomed across the state