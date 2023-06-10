Salem Tamil Nadu DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday demanded that BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah release a list of special schemes implemented for Tamil Nadu in the past nine years by the saffron partyled Central government Referring to Shah s visit to the State on June 11 as part of preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls Stalin asked whether the Union Home Minister was ready to spell out the schemes for Tamil Nadu Shah is set to address a public meeting in Vellore and chair party events here I am asking this question Stalin said addressing a meet of party functionaries here and listed the special initiatives implemented during the UPA dispensation 200414 in which the DMK was a constituent Many special schemes were brought to Tamil Nadu during the Congressled coalition government at the Centre he said The first phase of the Chennai Metro Rail was implemented while 11 per cent of the project spend of the Union government was brought to the StateAs many as 69 important schemes were implemented Tamil was declared a classical language Central Institute of Classical Tamil was set up highway projects to the tune of Rs 5666421 crore were implemented in TN and the Sethusamudram project was launched Stalin said The National Automotive Testing and Research and Development Infrastructure Centre Project was set up at Oragadam near Chennai A Siddha hospital and a maritime varsity in Chennai a Central University at Tiruvarur were among the several other projects that the Chief Minister mentioned while pointing out that the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act POTA was repealed The list will go on and on Stalin said and wanted Shah to present such a list of special schemes implemented by the BJPled Centre for Tamil Nadu Does he have the ability to give a list he should list out the schemes tomorrowhe should get the courage and ability to say that this is what they have done for Tamil Nadu Will he get courage it No Citing the AIIMS project announced for the State in 2015 by the Centre he said the proposal was yet to see the light of day Why this project cannot be implemented This is the question of the people of Tamil Nadu Shah should answer this question I am expecting it All that BJP gave for the State was imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit sidelining of Tamil and NEET atrocity he alleged The Centre s three farm laws repealed later made farmers suffer the Citizenship Amendment Act was a threat to people belonging to the minority community and State s rights were usurped he claimed They Centre are even denying the funds for the State Referring to installation of Sengol sceptre in the new Parliament he said the history was now wellknown apparently taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi He asked if the BJP would seek votes in the name of KashiTamil Sangamam or for Modi quoting Tamil classic TirukkuralStalin said the BJP was readying to face the LS polls in the State by depending on the AIADMK that has lost every election since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls The AIADMK faced defeat in civic polls even while in power 201621 and in the 2021 Assembly election as well he said Citing claims that an AIADMK leader may be appointed a Union Minister Stalin said it could even be a ploy to make the AIADMK take responsibility for the BJP s betrayal of TN The CM underscored that he was not sure whether such claims were true or not However it only reminded him of a tale the crux of which was though a person wanted to desert the other it could not be done in view of circumstances He said the BJP and AIADMK would be defeated in the people s court the 2024 LS pollsHe outlined several welfare schemes implemented by the State government including farefree travel for women in Staterun buses and free breakfast for school children People were very happy with the good governance of the DMK regime People say that the governance is superb he addedThe DMK chief urged those party workers who do not have social media accounts to sign up online immediately to strengthen the party s campaign He reiterated his slogan of Nadum Namathey Narpathum Namathey which means the nation is ours all the 40 LS constituencies 39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry are ours The LS polls next year and the celebration of the year long 202324 birth centenary of former party patriarch M Karunanidhi were very important goals Stalin further said PTI