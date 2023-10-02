Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh cash prize for each of 9 ISRO scientists from Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced a Rs 25 lakh cash prize for each of the nine ISRO scientists from the state on account of Chandrayaan-3's successful Moon landing.

The scientists include former ISRO chairman K Sivan who played a major part in India's moon and sun missions. The remaining eight scientists are Chandrayaan-3 project director P Veeramuthuvel, Chandrayaan-1 project director Mylswamy Annadurai, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V Narayanan, Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR director A Rajarajan, U R Rao Satellite Centre director M Sankaran, ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) director J Asir Packiaraj, Chandrayaan-2 project director M Vanitha and Aditya L1 project director Nigar Shaji.

"August 23 is an unforgettable day for the entire world as India landed its probe on the moon. Unlike others, India landed the lander module in the southern polar region of the Moon. Project director Veermuthuvel is from Tamil Nadu and it is a moment of pride for all of us," Stalin said after felicitating the scientists at a function in Chennai.

He also announced establishing nine scholarships under the name of these scientists. Nine government school students pursuing postgraduation will get these scholarships. "The state government would bear the cost of education, hostel and others. A committee of scientists will select the eligible students and the government will allot a Rs 10 crore corpus fund for this scholarship," Stalin said.