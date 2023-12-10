SRI LANKAN NAVY ARRESTS 25 TN FISHERMEN FOR CROSS BORDER FISHING NEAR NEDUNTHEEVU ISLAND

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): On Sunday morning, the Sri Lanka (SL) Navy arrested 25 fishermen and confiscated two barges at the Nagapattinam harbour for alleged cross-border fishing near Neduntheevu Island. The accused fishermen were then taken to the Kankesanthurai port for further investigation.

Following this incident, the SL Navy patrol boat collided with fishermen's boats from Rameswaram near Kachatheevu and one boat was damaged. Five fishermen sustained minor injuries.

As per reports, earlier, the Fisheries Department had permitted fishermen from Rameswaram to fish near the said island. The body is investigating the matter based on a complaint by the affected fishermen.

As per reports, on December 6 too, the SL Navy arrested 21 Indian fishermen for poaching in territorial waters, bringing total arrested to 195 this year. The fishermen were arrested and their four trawlers were seized in the northeastern waters off Mannar and Kovilan. In multiple instances of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters, SL Navy soldiers have even opened fire on Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seized their boats, making the fishermen's issue a sensitive one in the relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

Fishermen from both Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu benefit greatly from the abundant fishing spots identified in the tiny stretch of water known as the Palk Strait. Authorities in Sri Lanka have occasionally detained Indian fishermen for reportedly fishing in Sri Lankan waters after they crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line.