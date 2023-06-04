Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : A Tamil Nadu Government's special train arrived in Chennai here on Sunday early morning carrying the affected passengers from the triple train crash site at Odisha's Balasore, sources said. Over 133 passengers arrived on this train. Several Ministers and top officials accorded a warm welcome to the survivors who returned safely from the deadly train accident spot. Chief Minister M K Stalin has been monitoring the relief operations, officials said.

Anxious family members and relatives came in large numbers to receive their loved ones at Chennai's MGR Central Railway Station. TN Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian told the media persons on the occasion that 207 ICUs (intensive care units) and several hundreds of hospital beds have been made available to provide the best care to the Odisha crash survivors belonging to TN.

Ma Subramanian also said that over 305 doctors were readily available to extend the best possible treatment to the passengers and over six government hospitals in the State capital are put on alert to attend to the medical needs of the survivors at any time. Also, free bus services were arranged for the Odisha returned passengers to reach their respective homes safely and securely. Among the arrived passengers, over two of them suffered critical injuries and they were sent to hospital for close medical examination and seven others sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is stepping up the restoration of the tracks at the crash site in Odisha's Balasore district. The officials are working overtime to restore normalcy in the train operations.