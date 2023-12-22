Chennai: On December 19, the Madras High Court set aside a trial court’s order acquitting 72-year-old Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Minister Ponmudi and his wife in a ₹1.75 crore disproportionate assets case. Against this decision, the Anti-Corruption Bureau appealed in the Madras High Court after investigating the income tax accounts, property details, bank account details and 39 people in this case. In its investigation, the department found that income was calculated separately and not in unison. Ponmudi's wife owns 110 acres of agricultural land, which is separate.

It was also argued that there was no evidence for the allegations that he had that his business was not taken into account by the Investigating Officer and that he had accumulated assets over the specified income of Ponmudi.

On Tuesday, Justice G Jayachandran had convicted Ponmudi and his wife directing them to be present in the court on December 21 for pronouncing the sentence after hearing. Subsequently, after the arguments of all the parties were over, the High Court, on December 21, ruled that the special court had made a mistake by calculating the income of Ponmudi and his wife Vishalakshi separately and not including the income of the two persons.

The case concerns the disproportionate wealth accumulation of Ponmudi and his wife, amounting to ₹1.75 crore. This amount is 65.99 per cent greater than Ponmudi's known sources of income throughout his tenure as a minister in the DMK-led government from 2006 to 2011.

A trial court in Villupuram found them not guilty in 2016. The Madras High Court overruled the decision on December 19 and stated that both accused parties are still facing charges of violating the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.

In this case, the appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption department in 2016 seeking to cancel the order issued by the Special Court to free Ponmudi's assets from being frozen, was heard again on December 22 before Justice Jayachandran. After the arguments of all the sides were over, the Judge who ruled, in this case, said, "Ponmudi has been sentenced to imprisonment and a fine has also been imposed. Therefore, issuing a new order would not be advisable. If it is to freeze the assets, the anti-corruption department can approach the special court and take action against the law," he said.

