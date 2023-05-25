Chennai: In an attempt to steal the wind out of the opposition sail, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the opposition boycott over the Prime Minister inaugurating the New Parliament House was misplaced and they should participate in the historic occasion in the interest of the people.

“Surprising is the opposition charge for the boycott. Many state assembly buildings have been inaugurated by the respective Chief Ministers. It was Congress leader Sonia Gandhi who inaugurated it in Chhattisgarh, There is no politics in this. We have the highest regard for the President and are proud of her unlike the opposition which had derided her and even put up a candidate against her in the election,” she said at a media conference in Chennai and appealed to them to rethink their antagonistic approach to the proud moment of the country.

Coming to her aid, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was also present, said the new assembly house in the state was inaugurated even without inviting her. “It was the Chief Minister who inaugurated it. Why has no one raised a question since the governor too is apolitical like the President?” she asked.

The Finance Minister, conforming to the official narrative, said the installation of the sengol (sceptre) at the New Parliament House by Modi, was a reenactment of the momentous event of the transfer of power on August 14, 1947, and honour for Tamil Nadu. Presentation of the Sengol to Jawaharlal Nehru by the Thiruvavaduthurai mutt at his residence, she maintained, marked the country regaining its soul and lost glory from the British with ceremonial sanctity.

“Nehru had understood its importance and took part in it. And it took place between 10.30 pm to 12.00 midnight. Every country has a tradition as to how the transfer of power should take place and we have ours. Even in Britain, they continue the tradition of what they had practiced in 1680,” she argued, countering contrary views about the event and its import.

“The role played by Tamil Nadu in that historic moment was very important. On the modality to symbolise the transfer of power, Jawaharlal Nehru had discussed with Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari) who told him about the practice of handing over the sengol, prevalent in Tamil Nadu in the past,” she claimed and drew attention to Meenakshi, the presiding deity of Madurai Meenakshi temple and the queen of the temple city, is adorned with a sengol during festival processions. “Since I was born in Madurai, I am telling this,” she added.

Yet, she defended the installation of the sengol, with a bull and engravings of Lakshmi saying it should not be seen from a religious prism, but as a 'civilisational and cultural legacy'. “Thirukkural, composed by saint poet Thiruvalluvar has a separate chapter with 10 couplets on the sengol. Even Nehru had accepted it without any objection. The one to be installed in Parliament House is a symbol of our heritage and tradition. In Indonesia, the country with the world's largest Muslim population, the currency has the images of Vigneshwar and Lakshmi. Lord Kubera is worshiped there. The names of Pandavas are there in the defence ministry of the country. This will not hurt the sentiments of people of other faiths. It would only help those raising politically loaded questions,” was her response to a question.

Besides Tamilisai and her Tamil Nadu counterpart RN Ravi, She was flanked by L Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland and Union Minister L Murugan. Though the DMK is boycotting the inauguration, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister PK Sekar Babu was also present on the occasion. It had raised many eyebrows.

Meanwhile, a group of 20 Aadheenams (Saivite mutt heads) has left by air earlier in the day for the national capital to grace the inauguration at the invitation of the Prime Minister.

