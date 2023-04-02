Coimbatore: Sharmila, a 24-year-old woman, has achieved a great feat in Coimbatore by becoming the city's first female bus driver. She is currently driving on the Coimbatore Gandhipuram to Somanur route, and her exceptional driving skills have attracted a lot of attention. Sharmila's success is a testament to the fact that women are not weaker than men, and they can do anything they set their minds to.

Passers-by often stop for a moment to congratulate Sharmila on her achievement, and crowds flock to the Gandhipuram bus station to take selfies with her. Recently, ETV Bharat reporter Srinisubramanian had the chance to interview Sharmila in person. She spoke enthusiastically about her journey and how her father, who is an auto driver, encouraged her to pursue her dream.

Sharmila has been driving an LPG auto with her father's help for several years. Her father played a crucial role in helping her obtain the proper training and license to drive heavy vehicles. She is determined to make her mark in the male-dominated field of heavy vehicle driving. Sharmila's passion for driving began in seventh grade, and she has been interested in it ever since.

"Many people in society look at a driver with a frown, but I got interested in the work that everyone saw less of," she said. "I got interested in driving when I was in seventh grade. Even at home, if you say do whatever you want, then the dream gets a green signal," the young bus driver added.

She is grateful for the support she has received from her family, especially her father. Sharmila has been driving an auto in Coimbatore since 2019 and is now proud to be the first female bus driver in the city. Despite the negative attitudes towards drivers in society, Sharmila pursued her dream and completed her driving training.

She did not wait for a government job but took advantage of the opportunity offered by a private company called VV Transport. Sharmila is a shining example to other women, and she believes that nothing is impossible if one puts their mind to it. One college student who traveled on the bus driven by Sharmila was surprised to see a young woman behind the wheel. Sharmila is breaking barriers and inspiring others to follow in her footsteps. She encourages other women to approach her without hesitation if they need assistance while riding the bus.

