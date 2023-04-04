Chennai: On a day when a dance professor of Kalakshetra Foundation's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts was arrested on charges of sexual harassment, the management has formed an Internal Complaints Commitee having the composition of a retired High Court Judge, a former DGP and an eminent Doctor.

The Board of Kalakshetra Foundation, in its meeting today (April 3, 2023), met to review the developments over the last few days and expressed concerns over the recent incidents at the campus, a statement from the management said. After due deliberation, the Board has resolved to form an independent inquiry committee has been constituted to inquire into the allegations levelled, it further said.

The Committee will comprise of Justice (Retd) K. Kannan, Letika Saran, former DGP, Tamil Nadu, and Dr. Shobha Varthaman, it said adding that the dance professor Hari Padman was placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry. "The services of Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan and Sreenath, repertory artists, may be dispensed with immediate effect," another resolution read.

In addition, the management also reconstituted the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). It also announced the appointment of a new student counsellor and an Independent Advisory Committee to strengthen its administration, the statement said.

The Board also made an appeal to the students to attend the examinations, as rescheduled. The Kalakshetra foundation is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of its students, and providing a secure and inclusive environment for all, the board asserted in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women chairperson A S Kumari has passed strictures to the Kalakshetra management that the three male faculty members who were accused of sexual harassment should not be allowed entry into the premises.

A police team had gone to Kerala to record the statements of witnesses against Padman. After Kalakshetra director Revathi Ramachandran appeared before the state women's panel, the panel chief said she had sought some details from the institute over its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), that into sexual harassment issues and its composition.

Earlier, Hari Padman was arrested by the City Police on a case registered against him under the Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (use of acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.