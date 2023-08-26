Madurai: At least eight persons were killed in a fire that was reported in a tourist train stabled in Madurai Railway Junction, on Saturday. The train was carrying tourists from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Two were recovered dead while six others succumbed to the burns later not responding to the treatment.

Officials fear that the death toll may go up as at least a dozen more have suffered critical burns. Two coaches were completely burnt in the fire accident.

The fire is completely doused and the Fire Tenders are in the process of cooling the charred coaches to prevent the fire from re-igniting.

The injured were admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment and the police are working with the relatives of the deceased to establish the identities.

It is still unclear as to what led to the cause of the fire. Government Railway Police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Personnel are probing the cause of the fire. Preliminary investigations revealed that the train has been pulled to the yard after it arrived at the Madurai Junction.

Top railway officials from the Madurai Division and the District Administration have visited the spot and the injured in the hospital. Railways has assured that it would provide all possible assistance to the injured in the accident.