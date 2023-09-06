Salem (Tamil Nadu): At least six persons of a family, including a minor, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry in Tamil Nadu's Salem, police said.

The mishap occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday at the Koundanoor four-road area near Sankagiri. According to police sources, the personnel attached to the Sankagiri police station rushed to the spot upon receiving information.

They said that eight people were travelling from Engur to Perunthurai in the van at the time of the accident. Six of them died on the spot, while two others were critically injured. The deceased have been identified as Palaniswami, his wife Papapathy, her nephew Arumugam, his wife Manjula, Selvaraj and Sanjana.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Sankagiri Government Hospital for post-mortem and will be handed over to the kin of the deceased upon completion of all formalities.

Vignesh, the driver of the vehicle and his wife Priya survived the crash and were admitted to Sankagiri Government Hospital in critical condition. Police officials said that further investigation into this case is underway.

Police have also recovered CCTV footage of the incident. The video, which is now doing rounds on social media shows the van colliding with a parked lorry.

