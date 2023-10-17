10 killed after twin explosions at firecracker units in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
Published: 24 minutes ago
Follow Us
10 killed after twin explosions at firecracker units in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
Published: 24 minutes ago
Follow Us
Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): As many as 10 people were killed in two different blasts that ripped through firecracker factories in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on Tuesday, police officials said. The first explosion reportedly took place in Virudhunagar district and fire department officials were sent to the spot. A second explosion took place in yet another unit in Kammapatti village in the same district.
Officials said that further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.
Loading...