Tirupattur (Tamil Nadu) : At least 7 women were killed in a road accident in the Tirupattur district on Monday. It happened when a speeding lorry hit a stationary van which crushed the victims who were seated on a side there. The lorry hit the van from from the rear, sources said. The women hailing from Tirupattur district died in a tragic accident when they were returning from a tourist trip to Karnataka state.

On September 8, about 45 people from Onanguttai village, next to Ambur, went to Dharmasthala in Karnataka state in 2 vans. Today, September 11th, early morning, everyone was returning to their hometown after finishing the tour. But one of the tourist vans was punctured on the Bangalore-Chennai National Highway near Chandiyur near Natrampalli.

While the driver of the van stopped the vehicle on the roadside, its passengers got down the vehicle and were waiting on the roadside. Then the mini lorry which was speeding on the same road hit the stationary van from behind. The lorry hit the van which overturned and crushed the victims. Seven women tragically died on the spot in this horrific accident.

Neighbours saw the accident and rescued 10 people, including the lorry driver and the cleaner, who were seriously injured in the accident. They sent them to Vaniyampadi, Natrampalli and Tirupathur government hospitals. Subsequently they were referred to Vellore and Krishnagiri Government Hospitals for further treatment.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident, recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them to Tirupathur and Vaniyambadi government hospitals for post-mortem. The Natrampalli police filed a case and is investigating the accident. In the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the women who died in the accident are Meera, Deivanai, Chetammal, Devaki, Savithiri and Kalavathi. As only one body has not been identified, Police are investigating.