Trichy (Tamil Nadu) : Seven youths, who were involved in the murder of BJP leader Senthil Kumaran in Puducherry, surrendered in a Trichy court in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The BJP leader Senthil was standing in a bakery shop near his house in the Villianur area in Puducherry, on the night of March 26 when the gangsters threw a bomb at him and then hacked him to death.

Senthil Kumaran is the BJP district in-charge of the Mangalam constituency in Pondicherry. He used to live in the Villianur Kanuvappettai area. The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and are investigating the suspects who attacked Senthil Kumaran with a bomb and cut him with a knife. The incident of the murder of a political figure in Puducherry at night has caused tensions.

The surrendered accused, who appeared before Judge Balaji in Trichy JMM 3 Court, included Nithyanandham (43) from Tirukanchi, Puducherry; Sivasankar (23) from Kombakam, Puducherry; Raja (23) from Korkadu, Puducherry; Tanathu Medu Venkatesh (25) from Puducherry; Pratap (24) from Klinchikuppam, Cuddalore; Karthikeyan (23) from Korkadu, Puducherry; and Vignesh (26) from Arianguppam, Puducherry.

The judge ordered the custody of all seven persons, following which they were all sent to the Trichy Government Hospital for medical examination. Following this, they were lodged in Trichy Central Jail. The deceased Senthil Kumaran was stated to be a staunch supporter of Puducherry State Home Minister Namassivayam.

Sources said that Senthil had gotten into a dispute some time ago with a person known to him and the standoff had escalated into irreconcilable differences. The Police are investigating the case from all angles.