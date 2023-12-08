Chennai/Hyderabad: Several seismic activities shook various regions across India, raising concerns among residents and officials alike. According to the National Center for Seismology, four distinct earthquakes occurred in different parts of the country within a few hours, marking an unusual series of tremors.

The first quake, measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale, struck Vijayapura in Karnataka at 06:52 am with a depth of 10 Km.

Shortly after, at 07:39 am, Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu experienced a 3.2 magnitude quake at a depth of 10 Km.

Following these, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Shillong, Meghalaya, at 08:46 am, with a depth of 14 Km.

Lastly, at 09:00:31 am, Rajkot in Gujarat felt a tremor measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale, occurring at a depth of 20 Km.

Taking to X (formerly twitter), the National Center of Seismology wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 09:00:31 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 70.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 133 km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App".

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 08:46:56 IST, Lat: 25.47 & Long: 91.75, Depth: 14 Km ,Location: 18 km SW of Shillong, Meghalaya," the statement from the seismology center read.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 07:39:22 IST, Lat: 12.50 & Long: 79.85, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu," the post giving out details on the Tamil Nadu tremour read.