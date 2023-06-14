Chennai Tamil Nadu The Madras High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the habeas corpus plea of Senthil Balaji s wife S Megala with regard to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate ED According to sources in the ED Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested in a case lodged under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA after a questioning session that lasted for about 18 hours The case pertains to the complaints of cheating by the Minister who has accepted cash for jobs when he held the Transport Ministry during the previous AIADMK regimeAlso read Tamil Nadu After ED arrest AIADMK seeks Senthil Balaji s removal from CabinetThe matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel by senior advocate and DMK Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango who said that the arrest came without any notice or summons The bench asked the petitioner to get the case numbered and mention it at 130 pm againBalaji who was arrested has been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit at a city government hospital Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with other ministers visited the hospital on Wednesday morning Stalin blamed the ED officials of torturing Balaji despite the cooperation extended for the probe The Tamil Nadu CM also questioned the intention of the ED on the pressure exerted during the probeMeanwhile Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has too hit out at the Narendra Modiled government over Senthil s arrest calling it political harassment and vendetta Also read Midnight drama in TN Minister Senthil Balaji hospitalised after ED arrest DMK extends solidarity