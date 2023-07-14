Chennai: Madras High court on Friday said that Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's arrest by Enforcement Directorate is valid. Besides this, the court also stated the Minister judicial custody is legal. Earlier, on Wednesday a city court extended the remand of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji to judicial custody till July 26.

Principal Sessions S Judge Alli extended the remand of Balaji on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following an interim order passed by Justice C V Karthikeyan of the Madras High Court permitting the Principal Sessions Judge to proceed further during the pendency of the hearing on the habeus corpus petition filed by the minister's wife.

On Tuesday, senior Counsel Kapil Sibal informed the Madras High Court that the Enforcement Directorate cannot seek police custody beyond the period of 15 days from the date of arrest, when the habeas corpus petition filed by Minister Senthil Balaji's wife came up for hearing before Justice C V Karthikeyan.

This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.