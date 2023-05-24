Chennai: Symbols serve many purposes and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is adept at using them as an effective political tool more than any other leader at present. He is never tired of using cultural, literary, and religious symbols to endear himself to the Tamils.

From donning a dhoti to espousing the genius of Thirukkural and asserting that Tamil is the oldest language, Modi has never missed an opportunity to present himself as a pro-bono Tamil aficionado. Now, it is the sengol (sceptre) to be installed at the New Parliament House which has sparked off a fierce debate.

In what is a re-enactment of history, Modi will receive the sengol, presented to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru by the monks of the Thiruvavaduthurai mutt and install it at the Speaker's Chair in the New Parliament House on its inauguration. What has provoked a debate is Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that it was presented to Nehru ahead of his 'Tryst with Destiny' address on August 14, 1947, to signify the transfer of power in the tradition of the imperial Cholas, the medieval dynasty that established a vast empire, extending up to southeast Asia.

“The sacred 'sengol,' a symbol of righteous rule, had been used to mark the transfer of power from one king to another in the Chola dynasty. Transfer of power is not done simply by signing a document and shaking hands. It is a symbol that will send a message to the public,” Shah had said.

Shah's claim is at variance with newspaper reports of the time which have not indicated the presentation of the sengol to mark the 'transfer of power', or it having been taken to the then Governor General Lord Mountbatten prior to being handed over to Nehru. A 'TIME' magazine report, a fortnight after independence, and the acclaimed book 'Freedom at Midnight' record the event but have not said that it indeed was part of a ritual to denote the transfer of power.

Though none is disputing the event, the question is about its import. Interestingly, the TIME report concludes with this remark: “Tryst with Destiny. Thus dedicated, India's rulers turned to the secular business of the evening.” In recent years, a message had been circulating that it was Mountbatten who had asked Nehru how the transfer of power would be conducted. The latter turned to Rajaji, who told him about the Chola tradition and ensured the Thiruvavaduthurai mutt presented the sengol. A video on this is also in circulation on social media.

Former civil servant and author PA Krishnan, who had served in the Defence Ministry, debunks the 'transfer of power' theory as a fake narrative. “Is there any newspaper clipping to substantiate this? There is no proof. There are several modern bogus versions floating around on what happened on 14th August 1947. In any case, Nehru never considered himself a King. He had said that he was the first servant of the people,” he said and explained that this is an attempt of the BJP to woo the Tamils since the saffron party is desperate to get a toehold in Tamil Nadu.

Further, recalling those tumultuous days, he said, "Riots have broken out and Nehru was busy. Many religious leaders have called on him and presented according to their traditions. And this was one among them. Neither Nehru nor Rajaji or Mountbatten have recorded this anywhere.”

For acclaimed author Jeyamohan, who wrote the screenplay for the blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan I & II, this is 'WhatsApp history'. “It is very clear in history. The country's independence has been written from all shades. To believe that everyone is a fraud, one needs more than a tonne of ignorance. It is surprising that even in this information age such WhatsApp history is circulating among us,” he wrote in an earlier blog adding, “It is heartening that a Saivite greeting too has gone to the capital on that momentous occasion and Tamil Nadu has been part of it. I am proud of it.”