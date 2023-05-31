Chennai: Pooh-poohing Union Government's claim that the 'sengol' presented by the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru symbolised and sanctified the transfer of power from the British, senior journalist N Ram described it as a piece of 'fiction manufactured by lies'.

The re-enactment of the past by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received a replica of the sengol (sceptre) from the Saivite Mutt heads and prostrated before it, was clearly a 'part of the Hindutva agenda', he said, addressing media persons in Chennai on Wednesday. “It is an attempt to gain political mileage in Tamil Nadu. But, honouring the Aadheenams (non-Brahmin Saivite Mutts), will in no way benefit the BJP electorally in the state,” he added.

The ‘sengol’ was installed in the Parliament's Lok Sabha chamber - placed next to the Speaker's chair - by PM Modi on May 28 during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Chronicling the events that unfolded in the run-up to the country's freedom, Ram said, “Transfer of power was an official swearing-in ceremony following the Indian Independence Act, 1947 of the British parliament which required no symbolism or sanctity. We are not disputing the sengol having been presented by the Aadheenam at Nehru's residence. The very fact that it was not held in the Constitution Hall where the swearing-in was held is enough proof that it was a mere gift given to Nehru and not a symbol for the transfer of power. Neither was it given at the religious ceremony at Rajendra Prasad's residence before the swearing-in. It was among the many gifts given to Nehru with good wishes.”

Further, picking holes in the BJP's version, he said, “The story that Lord Mountbatten had asked Nehru about the procedure for transfer of power and the latter in turn seeking the advice of Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari) who ensured that the Aadheenam present it in the old monarchical tradition, lacks credibility in the complete absence of any proof. Also, the claim that it was first given to Mountbatten and then to Nehru is fabricated. Mountbatten who was in Karachi in connection with the birth of Pakistan since August 13, landed in Delhi just before 11 pm on August 14 to take part in the official ceremony to hand over the reins of power, which was followed by the famed 'Tryst with Destiny' speech.”

“The presentation of sengol had preceded it. If it had symbolised transfer of power, it should have been during Nehru's swearing-in and had to be in official records. It was not held in the Constitution Assembly hall. Further, like many other gifts and mementoes received by Nehru, it was kept at the Allahabad Museum written as 'golden stick' and not 'Walking Stick' as claimed by the Prime Minister. The 'sengol' that the Prime Minister worshipped was Vummidy's (the Chennai jeweller) who made it,” he explained.

The version that the Aadheenam monks and their delegation were flown by a special plane is also a distortion of facts since they had left by train as reported in the dailies then. “There is no report of the event as a part of the transfer of power,” it was pointed out. “Eminent historian Madhavan Palat, editor of 'Selected Works of Nehru', and Rajaji's biographer and his grandson, Rajmohan Gandhi have dismissed the sengol as signifying the transfer of power narrative as a fiction. Rajmohan Gandhi had asked that if there is any evidence, it should be placed in the public domain,” Ram said, adding that the records of Mountbatten too do not support this claim.

Sengol, in his view, is a symbol of monarchy and has no place in a democracy. “We were a dominion in 1947 and became a Republic in 1950 with a constitution. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai had questioned Nehru accepting the sengol then itself in a brilliant write-up in his publication 'Dravida Nadu'. It is a piece of criticism with literary merit,” he said.

The media conference was organised by National Thinkers Forum and was attended by TNCC president KS Alagiri and CPI(M) Politburo member G Ramakrishnan.

