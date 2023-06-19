Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall for different parts of Tamil Nadu. As a result, schools in various districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Monday, according to the respective district administrations. Holiday has been declared already for schools in six districts - Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Chennai and Vellore.

As per the weather forecast, a thunderstorm with moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts for the next 3 hours (7 am to 10 am). Widespread rains were received in different parts of Chennai on Sunday night.

Whereas, the India Meteorology Department (IMD) predicted the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi on Monday. On the other hand, the flood situation in Lakhimpur, Assam, continues to be alarming. All districts in Assam are put on high alert as the water levels of many rivers are rising up.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are also alerted to be ready to extend help if any emergency arises in the flood-hit Assam. The Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and the respective district administrations are fully geared to meet any eventuality.

On Sunday, heavy rain battered parts of Rajasthan's Barmer due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which left a depression over parts of Rajasthan, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central parts of East Rajasthan lay at 23:30 IST of 18th June about 60 km west-northwest of Tonk, 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer. Likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during next 12 hrs," tweeted IMD. Heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat, the IMD said.