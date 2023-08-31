SC COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDS FIVE ADDITIONAL JUDGES AS PERMANENT JUDGES OF MADRAS HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended five additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the Madras High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices S K Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna recommended five additional judges, Justice A A Nakkiran, Justice Nidumolu Mala, Justice S Sounthar, Justice Sunder Mohan, and Justice Kabali Kumaresh Babu, for appointment as permanent Judges of the Madras High Court.

The top court collegium, in a resolution published on its website, said the Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu have concurred in the above recommendation. The collegium said it has consulted a judge of the Supreme Court conversant with the functioning of the Madras High Court with a view to ascertaining the suitability of the above additional judges for being appointed as permanent judges.

“The Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the abovenamed Additional Judges”, it said.

The collegium said with a view to assessing the merit and suitability of the above additional judges for appointment as permanent judges, it has scrutinized the material placed on record and after considering all aspects of the matter and on an overall consideration of the above proposal, it has made the recommendation. The collegium said the five judges “are fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent judges” against the existing vacancies.

In a separate resolution published Thursday, the collegium said it has recommended Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde and Justice Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha, additional judges, be appointed as permanent judges of the High Court of Karnataka against the existing vacancies. “Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah, instead of being appointed as a permanent judge, may be appointed as an Additional Judge for a fresh term of one year w.e.f. 8 November 2023”, it said.

The collegium said on 30 May 2023, the Collegium of the High Court of Karnataka unanimously recommended the three Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Karnataka concurred with the above recommendation.

“The Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the above Additional Judges. With a view to assess the merit and suitability of the above Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges, we have scrutinized the material placed on record….”, said the collegium recommending two additional judges for appointment as permanent judges and also the appointment of an additional judge for a fresh term of one year at the Karnataka High Court.

