SC AGREES TO LIST PLEA OF STERLITE COPPER UNIT OF TAMIL NADU FOR HEARING

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it has directed its registrar to allocate two dedicated dates to conduct hearing on the Vedanta Group’s plea regarding the closure of its Sterlite copper unit in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin. A counsel, representing the company, contended before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that the plea needed expeditious disposal. The top court said it is aware of the situation and a direction has already been given to the registrar to allocate two dedicated dates for the purpose of hearing.

In May this year, the apex court had asked the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate decisions in connection with its April 10 direction by which it had allowed the Vedanta Group to carry out the upkeep of its Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin under the supervision of a local-level monitoring committee. The apex court had noted that the district collector had not recommended activities like undertaking a civil and structural safety integrity assessment study on the plant premises, removal and transportation of spares, equipment and evacuation of in-process reverts and other raw materials lying idle.

