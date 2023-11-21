Chennai: Renowned vitreoretinal surgeon and founder of Sankara Nethralaya, Dr S S Badrinath, passed away at his residence due to old age, on Tuesday, a source at the hospital said. He was 83.

The Chennai-born surgeon is survived by wife Dr Vasanthi Badrinath, a pediatrician, and two sons Ananth and Seshu. Prime Minister took to x (previous known as twitter) and condoled the demise of Badrinath, the Prime Minister said Badrinath's contributions to eyecare and his relentless service to society have left an indelible mark.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. SS Badrinath Ji, a visionary, expert in ophthalmology and founder of Sankara Nethralaya," the Prime Minister said on the social media platform 'X'. His contributions to eyecare and his relentless service to society have left an indelible mark. "His work will continue to inspire generations. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he said.

Hailing Dr Badrinath as the epitome of extraordinary vision, selfless service, and compassion, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in a post of 'X' said, "Through #SankaraNethralaya, he touched the lives of millions of poor and needy. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!"

Expressing his deepest condolences to his family and friends, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was saddened to learn about the demise of the renowned ophthalmologist S S Badrinath. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Badrinath's concern for society had led to his institution in providing vision to scores of people. "He provided free eyecare for the poor and dedicated his life to the well-being of society," Palaniswami said in a statement.