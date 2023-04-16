Tirupattur Tamil Nadu After a tussle between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS and DMK government over rallies the RSS on Sunday took out route marches at 45 locations across Tamil Nadu and the events passed off peacefully amid security Union Minister of State L Murugan was among those who participated at the meets held in different parts of the state including Chennai Madurai Kancheepuram and Chengalpet Before kicking off the rally the Rashtriya Swayam Sangh hoisted the flag while women showered flowers the rally started from the Ambur bypass and passed through the main roads and ended at the Bypass Tirupattur District Superintendent of Police Dr Balakrishnan in charge of security for the rally one Additional Superintendent of Police five DSPs 23 Inspectors 63 Assistant Inspectors Special Assistant Inspectors and 601 constables have been deployed for security Also read TN govt moves SC challenging Madras High Court order allowing RSS rally in stateThe Tamil Nadu police have beefed up security across the state for the peaceful conduct of route marches at 45 places across the state The route marches were taken out from 4 pm to 6 pm and speeches were delivered at each concluding point It may be recalled that on April 11 the Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court orders allowing RSS to hold marches in the state and dismissed the appeals of the Tamil Nadu government Meanwhile the RSS said the route march is a part of its regular training Welltrained Swayamsevaks are members of the organisation They range from daily wage earners students to professionals factory and office workers Swayamsevaks working with their various other organisations also take part the organisation said in a statement Sangh route march is a public exhibition of exemplary discipline by normal citizens and the organisation s training abilities RSS conducts its route march to instil confidence amongst the general public that Hindu society can walk together in an organised disciplined and punctual manner it added With agency inputs