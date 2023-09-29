On dead, six injured as roof of petrol pump collapses in Tamil Nadu
Published: 10 minutes ago
Published: 10 minutes ago
Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In a shocking incident, one died and at least six people sustained injuries when the roof of a petrol pump collapsed on them at Saidapet in Chennai on Friday during heavy rainfall in the area, said police. The six persons injured were taking shelter in the petrol pump to escape the rain. They were rushed to the nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
The authorities said there were no casualties reported in the incident. A fire force team and police personnel reached the spot and started removing the debris. Further information is awaited. (With ANI Inputs)
