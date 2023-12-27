RETALIATORY POLICE FIRING CLAIMS LIVES OF TWO HISTORY SHEETERS IN KANCHEEPURAM

Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu): In a dramatic turn of events, the Kancheepuram police engaged in retaliatory firing that resulted in the demise of two notorious history sheeters, Raghu alias Raguvaran and Asin. The duo, wanted in connection with the murder of another history-sheeter named Prabha, found themselves on the wrong side of the law near Kancheepuram New Railway Station.

As per official reports, Raghu and Asin had been under the watchful eye of law enforcement in connection with the mob killing of Prabha earlier on Tuesday. When the police attempted to apprehend the accused, they allegedly launched an attack on the officers. In response, the police resorted to the use of lethal force, resulting in the fatal shooting of both individuals.