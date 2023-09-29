RENOWNED AGRICULTURE SCIENTIST MS SWAMINATHAN CREMATED WITH POLICE HONOURS IN CHENNAI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Funeral rites of renowned agriculture scientist Swaminathan were performed with police honors at the Besant Nagar crematorium on September 29. Hailed as the Father of the Green Revolution and a visionary administrator, Swaminathan (1925-2023) breathed his last at his Teynampet residence here on September 28. He was 98.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the departed soul were kept at his residence for public to pay their last respects. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, several political leaders and government officials paid their homage to the departed soul. Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Dr MS Swaminathan Research Foundation at Taramani in Chennai on Friday morning to pay tributes to the departed soul. A large number of people paid homage to the world-renowned scientist and plant geneticist MS Swaminathan here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chipko pioneer Chandi Prasad Bhatt on Friday expressed grief at the passing of agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, describing it as "a personal loss". Bhatt said, "He was a true scientist with a deep awareness of the country's ground realities." The credit for building stone walls around agriculture fields to save crops from wild animals in the hills of Uttarakhand goes to him, Bhatt said.