RAPTEE ELECTRIC BIKE UNVEILED AT GLOBAL INVESTORS MEET 2024 IN CHENNAI

Chennai: The Global Investors Meet 2024 at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam on Sunday witnessed the unveiling of the Raptee electric bike, the product of the EV Motorcycle brand based here in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Global Investors Meet 2024 on Sunday where Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was the special guest. CM Stalin emphasised his target of transforming Tamil Nadu into a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. In all, 35 countries representatives, including the USA, France and Japan, participated in the meet.

The Raptee electric bike, which will be available to customers in June, attracted the attention of the people with its specifications. The founder of Raptee Bike, Dinesh Arjun, said that while various types of electric bikes are already in use, this electric bike will soon be available with new modifications.

Arjun further stated that this electric bike up to 250 cc has been developed on par with petrol bikes and almost four years of work has yielded good results. He also informed that various special features have been incorporated into this two-wheeler to attract the youth.

The Raptee electric motorcycle slots in the performance-based e-Bike segment. It gets an attractive-looking semi-faired and futuristic body design, similar to that of the Ultraviolette F77.